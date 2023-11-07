ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

