Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $198.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.