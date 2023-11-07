Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.