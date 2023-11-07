Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Head-To-Head Survey

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $56.32 million 4.75 -$148.04 million ($2.02) -1.57 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -25.50

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osisko Development and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 195.75%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

