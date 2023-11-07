Ouster (OUST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Ouster has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ouster Price Performance

Ouster stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,456.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,089 shares in the company, valued at $716,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $42,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at $234,322.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $98,860 and sold 118,695 shares valued at $782,088. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

