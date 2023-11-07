Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.45 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

