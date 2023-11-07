Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -618.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

