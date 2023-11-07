Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

