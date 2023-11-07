Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Allegion by 9.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $667,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.