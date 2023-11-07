Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE STWD opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

