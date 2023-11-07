Parallel Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

