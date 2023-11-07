Parallel Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

