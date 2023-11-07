Parallel Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.