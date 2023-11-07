Parallel Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 744,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

