Parallel Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

