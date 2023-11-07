Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.