Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after buying an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,739,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,772,000 after buying an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

GRMN opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

