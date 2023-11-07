Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

