Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

