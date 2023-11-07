Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 63,873 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,194,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,931 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

