Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

