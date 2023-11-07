Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 997 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $42.47.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 825 ($10.18) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.33) to GBX 722 ($8.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.