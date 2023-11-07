Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,701,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.