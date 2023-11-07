Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

