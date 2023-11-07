Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.23.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

