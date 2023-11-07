Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $140,495,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

