Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 3,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Weis Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $90.41.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

