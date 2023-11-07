Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$42.27 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

