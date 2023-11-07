Paycor HCM (PYCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Paycor HCM has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.