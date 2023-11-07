Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.13.

PCTY opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

