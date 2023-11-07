Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

