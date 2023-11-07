PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.