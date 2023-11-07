Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,858,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,887,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,133,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.