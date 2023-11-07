Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

