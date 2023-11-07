Piper Sandler Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $77.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.