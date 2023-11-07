Piper Sandler Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $25.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.1 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

LNC stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

