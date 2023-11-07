Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,539,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

