Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.23.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.