Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.