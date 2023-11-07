Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

