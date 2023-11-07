Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
