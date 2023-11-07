Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

