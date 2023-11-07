Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$39.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.49.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
