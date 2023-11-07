Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $25.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.52%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.