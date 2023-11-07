Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.