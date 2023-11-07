Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Issued By William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of THR stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.