Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered by Analyst

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Shares of PZZA opened at $68.15 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

