Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Cut by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of C$198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS stock opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$995.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.74. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

