Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

