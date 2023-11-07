Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

