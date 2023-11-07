Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 185 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

